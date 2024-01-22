Russian attacks in Kramatorsk kill 1, injure 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the city of Kramatorsk in the morning of Jan. 22, killing a 49-year-old man and injuring his 31-year-old daughter, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Kramatorsk lies some 55 kilometers from the front line in Donetsk Oblast. It has been a way station for Ukrainian troops, making it a frequent target of Russian missiles.

"Even cities of Donetsk (Oblast) relatively far from the front are still dangerous. There is always a threat of shelling," Filashkin said.

"I am asking everyone, do not ignore the danger! Evacuate!" he added.

The type of weapon used by Russian forces in the morning attack is still under investigation, Filashkin said. He did not say what the injured woman's condition was.