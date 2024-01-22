Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks in Kramatorsk kill 1, injure 1

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 22, 2024 1:43 PM 1 min read
The Kramatorsk sign at the entrance to the Donetsk Oblast city on June 2, 2022. (Celestino Arce/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the city of Kramatorsk in the morning of Jan. 22, killing a 49-year-old man and injuring his 31-year-old daughter, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Kramatorsk lies some 55 kilometers from the front line in Donetsk Oblast. It has been a way station for Ukrainian troops, making it a frequent target of Russian missiles.

"Even cities of Donetsk (Oblast) relatively far from the front are still dangerous. There is always a threat of shelling," Filashkin said.

"I am asking everyone, do not ignore the danger! Evacuate!" he added.

The type of weapon used by Russian forces in the morning attack is still under investigation, Filashkin said. He did not say what the injured woman's condition was.

Ukraine war latest: Reports of explosions, fires in Russian rear, occupied Sevastopol after alleged Ukrainian strikes
Key developments on Jan. 21: * Multiple explosions, fires reported overnight in Russian rear due to alleged long-range Ukrainian strikes * Explosions reported in occupied Sevastopol * Air Force: Russian air defense sufficient on front lines, in Crimea but not on Russian soil * Budanov: North Ko…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:52 AM

Batumi shopping centers evacuated amid bomb threats.

Authorities evacuated shoppers at Batumi's Grand Mall, Metro City, Batumi Mall, and Plaza. The official reason for the evacuation was not disclosed, but an employee of Grand Mall said there were rumors of mines planted in the building.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.