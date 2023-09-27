UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in Russian attacks on Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts on the evening of Sept. 27, killing one man and injuring another, authorities reported.

Oleksandr Prokudin, governor of Kherson Oblast, said that there was "massive shelling" in the region and that a 41-year-old Kherson resident was killed in his own home.

Another man, aged 27, was injured and received medical treatment.

Not long after reports of shelling in Kherson Oblast, the Air Force stated that Shahed drones were en route to Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad oblasts.

The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, warned residents of the aerial threat via Telegram.

In the city of Kherson, Russian strikes hit the same buildings several times as firefighters battled fires caused by the first round of shelling, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service reported on Telegram. They then had to return to extinguish the subsequent fires.

The Kyiv Independent has previously reported on Russia’s use of so-called "double-tap" strikes, in which there is an initial strike followed by a second, after a delay, in order to potentially wound or kill first responders.