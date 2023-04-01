Russia shells Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, 2 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the city of Beryslav and its outskirts in Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast on April 1, the head of the regional administration Volodymyr Litvinov reported on Telegram.

The shelling hit residential buildings and critical infrastructure, leaving several parts of the city without electricity. First responders are at the site of the attacks, Litvinov said.

As a result of the shelling of Beryslav, one person was injured. A man was also injured in the village of Tyahynka near Beryslav and was hospitalized.

Earlier in the day, Russian shelling killed one person in the city of Kherson, President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, reported.

A separate instance of shelling wounded four people in a residential area in the village of Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, according to the oblast prosecutor's office.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the region on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.