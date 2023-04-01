Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast kills 1, wounds 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

One person was killed by Russian shelling on April 1 in Kherson, President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, reported on Telegram.

A separate instance of shelling wounded four people in a residential area in the village of Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, according to the oblast prosecutor's office.

Kherson city and other settlements in the region on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.