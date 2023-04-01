Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast kills 1, wounds 4

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 1, 2023 4:48 PM 1 min read
A blurred-out victim of Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast on April 1, 2023. (Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

One person was killed by Russian shelling on April 1 in Kherson, President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, reported on Telegram.

A separate instance of shelling wounded four people in a residential area in the village of Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, according to the oblast prosecutor's office.

Kherson city and other settlements in the region on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky, EU leaders visit Bucha on liberation anniversary, honor massacre victims
Key developments on March 31: * Zelensky, EU leaders visit Bucha one year after its liberation from Russian occupation * UN human rights chief: 8,400 civilian deaths in Ukraine ‘just the tip of the iceberg’ * Ukrainian military repels 30 Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast, says General Staff On…
Kyiv IndependentThaisa Semenova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.