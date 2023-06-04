Air Force: Ukraine downs 4 cruise missiles, 3 drones launched by Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defenses shot down four of six cruise missiles and three of five drones that Russia used to attack military facilities and critical infrastructure on the night of June 4, the Air Force of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

The missiles were type Kh-101s and Kh-555s, fired by missile carrier aircraft Tu-95MS from near the Caspian Sea. The drones were Iranian Shahed 136/131s, launched from Bryansk Oblast, a region bordering Ukraine.

All the weapons trying to attack the capital were destroyed, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported, without specifying how many there were or what they were targeting.

Overnight, explosions were reported in Kyiv, Kirovohrad, and Sumy oblasts.

In recent weeks, Russian missile and drone attacks have intensified, with regular strikes occurring multiple times per week.

However, the attacks are much smaller in scope than the mass strikes Ukraine endured during the winter.