Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Kyiv official: City's air defenses intercept all incoming missiles, drones Russia launched overnight

by Liliane Bivings June 4, 2023 5:46 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defenses destroyed all of the missiles and drones that Russia launched at Kyiv overnight on June 4, Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram.

According to Popko, all of the missiles and drones heading for Kyiv were intercepted on the "far outskirts" of the city. "For the second night in a row, Kyiv residents have not heard the sound of explosions overhead," he said.

Air raid alerts were activated in the city of Kyiv and many Ukrainian oblasts, with the exception of the country's western-most oblasts, just before 2 a.m. local time on June 4.

Shortly after the air raid sirens were activated, the Kyiv City Military Administration wrote on Telegram around 3 a.m. local time that the city's air defenses were "already operating" due to an "increased threat" of a Russian aerial attack.

Explosions were then heard in the city of Kropyvnytskyi, the Suspilne news outlet reported at around 3:30 a.m. local time. No information on damages or casualties has been made available at the time of publication.

Russia has consistently launched aerial assaults on Kyiv, with over 20 nightly attacks over the month of May alone. The strikes are an apparent effort by Moscow to exhaust Ukraine's air defenses following the arrival of U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems.

A June 3 Russian missile attack on a residential area in the town of Pidhorodne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured 20 people, including five children.

Update: 20 injured, including 5 children, in Russian missile attack near Dnipro
A Russian attack on a residential area in the town of Pidhorodne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured 20 people, including five children, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on June 3.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Liliane Bivings
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

