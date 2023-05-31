Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Putin downplayed Moscow drone attack due to limited options to retaliate

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 31, 2023 7:32 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin attempted to downplay the recent drone attack on Moscow in order to "avoid exposing the limited options he has to retaliate against Ukraine," the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Several drones were downed over the Russian capital on May 30 in the first attack on the city since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The drone attack caused minor damage to the exteriors and windows of buildings.

According to the D.C-based think tank, Putin "insinuated" that the Moscow drone strike was Kyiv's response to Russian strikes, claiming that Russian forces had struck the Ukrainian military intelligence headquarters "two to three days ago." The Russian Defense Ministry has made no mention of a strike on Ukraine's intelligence headquarters, the ISW said.

"Putin’s emphasis on past and ongoing missile strikes is likely an attempt to signal that Russia is already actively retaliating and does not need to respond to further Ukrainian provocations," the ISW wrote.

At the same time, Putin has ordered constant and massive missile and drone strikes in apparent "retaliation" for Ukrainian actions, "likely due to Russian forces’ inability to achieve any decisive effects on the battlefield," according to the ISW.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.