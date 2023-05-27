Explosions occur in Kyiv, authorities say air defenses at work

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were reported in Kyiv just after 1 a.m. local time overnight on May 28, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on Telegram, adding that air defenses were operating and Russian aerial targets had been shot down.

In a separate message on Telegram, Klitschko said that the explosions occurred in the Zhytomyr direction and that emergency services were on their way.

The Kyiv City Military Administration also wrote on Telegram that air defenses were operating in Kyiv Oblast and on the outskirts of Kyiv.