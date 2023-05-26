Explosions reported in center of Russian city of Krasnodar

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions occurred in the center of the Russian city of Krasnodar, located in southern Russia, early in the morning of May 26, the local Telegram channel "Baza" reported.

The Telegram post included a video in which a very loud explosion can be heard followed by a flash of light.

According to "Baza," the city's air defenses were at work after the city was attacked by drones and eyewitness said they heard sounds similar to those of drones. The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Explosions occurred at the Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast on May 5, allegedly caused by a drone attack. The day before, a similar incident was reported in the area.

There have been an increasing number of reports about attacks within Russian territory in recent weeks, including most notably, a cross-border incursion into Russia's Belgorod Oblast by two groups of Russian militants who claimed to be fighting on Ukraine's side.