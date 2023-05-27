Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
VOA: US lawmakers call for speeding up arms supplies to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 27, 2023 10:58 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. lawmakers from both parties interviewed by the Voice of America came out in favor of providing Ukraine with the long-range weapons and fighter jets it needs to conduct its long-awaited counteroffensive, with some calling for the delivery timetable to be sped up.  

Earlier in the week, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. plans to train Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16s, followed by a transfer of planes to Kyiv.    

Keith Self (R-TX) said he believes that long-range artillery is more important for Ukraine than F-16s, saying he doesn't understand why the U.S. won't provide Ukraine with ATACMS missiles, which can be fired from HIMARS vehicles. The U.S. has expressed concern about Ukrainian strikes into Russian territory.  

Madeline Dean (D-PA) said that Ukraine needs to receive all it needs as fast as possible, as long as Ukraine doesn't invade Russian territory. She called on the Biden administration to provide more aid to enable Ukraine to prevail.  

Anne Wagner (R-MO) said she believes Biden's administration and some NATO allies aren't working fast enough to deliver the weapons.    

Jim Costa (D-CA) also praised the decision to provide jets and said that pressure must be increased on the White House to also provide long-range missiles.  

John Hoeven (R-ND) summed it up by saying that Ukraine needs to be armed not for defense but for victory.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
