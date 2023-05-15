Russia shells 2 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled two communities in Sumy Oblast on May 14, firing over 109 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Bilopillia, and Yunakivka communities.

Russian forces used mortars and grenade launchers to target the Bilopillia community over the past 24 hours. The Bilopillia community which is located in the central part of Sumy Oblast often suffers from shelling the most, Taras Savchenko, acting head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said earlier.

The Yunakivka community was attacked by artillery and mortars.

No casualties have been reported following the shelling. There was no information on the damage in the region at the time of the publication.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.