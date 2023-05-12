'Strong' explosion heard in Russian-occupied Melitopol city center

This audio is created with AI assistance

A "strong, single explosion" was heard in the center of Russian-occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, exiled Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram early in the morning of May 12.

Fedorov said that further details of the explosion would follow, but did not provide any additional information.

Melitopol has been under Russian occupation since late February 2022. Explosions occur regularly in the occupied territories as local Ukrainian partisan movements target occupation authorities, collaborators, and Russian military equipment.

Earlier on May 2, the Russian-installed deputy head of the Internal Affairs regional office in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was reportedly hospitalized after opening a gate in Melitopol where an explosive device had been planted.

On April 27, a local Russian collaborator Oleksandr Mishchenko was killed in an explosion in Melitopol.