Russian media: Explosion wounds top proxy official in Russian-occupied Melitopol

The Russian-installed deputy head of the Internal Affairs regional office in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was reportedly hospitalized after opening his gate where an explosive device had been planted, according to Russian media reports.

The explosion occurred in occupied Melitopol on May 2, exiled Mayor Ivan Fedorov earlier reported. According to Fedorov, a single explosion was heard at 6:45 a.m. local time by residents in the northern districts of the city.

"Immediately after" the explosion, police, and an ambulance "raced through the streets," he said.

Fedorov wrote that a single explosion "usually catches up with collaborators" and that Ukrainians can "expect good news," suggesting that it was the work of local Ukrainian partisans.

Melitopol has been under Russian occupation since late February 2022.

Explosions occur regularly in the occupied territories as local Ukrainian partisan movements target occupation authorities, collaborators, and Russian military equipment.