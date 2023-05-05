Ukraine retrieves bodies of 80 fallen soldiers

This audio is created with AI assistance

The bodies of 80 fallen Ukrainian soldiers were transferred to Ukraine from the occupied territories, the Reintegration Ministry reported on May 5.

According to the ministry, the transfer was carried out by the Office of Commissioner for Missing Persons and Ukrainian law enforcement.

The Geneva Conventions dictate that people who lost their lives during war are entitled to a dignified burial.

On April 14, 82 bodies of fallen soldiers were returned home to their families and loved ones.

The Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported in early March that the bodies of over 1,400 fallen soldiers had been brought back home to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion.