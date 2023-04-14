Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine retrieves bodies of 82 fallen soldiers

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 14, 2023 12:20 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The bodies of 82 fallen Ukrainian defenders were returned from the possession of Russian forces, Reintegration Ministry reported on April 14.

According to the ministry, the transfer was carried out by the Office of Commissioner for Missing Persons and Ukrainian law enforcement.

It took place under the Geneva Conventions, which regulate humanitarian treatment in a war.

During the previous operation in early March, the bodies of 17 service people killed in Russia’s all-out war were returned to Ukraine.

In total, the bodies of more than 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers have been returned to their relatives since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

‘Torturing people is fun for them.’ 16-year-old Ukrainian recalls his 3 months in Russian captivity
In early April, an unremarkable civilian car drove slowly toward a Russian checkpoint in the occupied town of Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. It had passed dozens of checkpoints on its way from the occupied city of Melitopol to the Ukrainian-controlled regional capital Zaporizhzhia. None of its pas…
Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
