Ukraine retrieves bodies of 82 fallen soldiers

The bodies of 82 fallen Ukrainian defenders were returned from the possession of Russian forces, Reintegration Ministry reported on April 14.

According to the ministry, the transfer was carried out by the Office of Commissioner for Missing Persons and Ukrainian law enforcement.

It took place under the Geneva Conventions, which regulate humanitarian treatment in a war.

During the previous operation in early March, the bodies of 17 service people killed in Russia’s all-out war were returned to Ukraine.

In total, the bodies of more than 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers have been returned to their relatives since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.