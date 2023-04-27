Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
US commander confident ahead of Ukrainian spring counteroffensive

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 27, 2023 4:26 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A senior U.S. military commander said he is “very confident” in the success of Ukraine’s much-anticipated spring counteroffensive, according to a report from Voice of America.  

The commander of U.S. military forces in Europe is confident that Ukraine’s forces have plenty of weapons systems and supplies necessary to support their advances, and that they will not be held back by their current stockpiles.

As of today, Ukraine has received almost all of the military supplies, including combat vehicles, promised to them by NATO, which is intended to support the counteroffensive.

On April 24, some U.S. officials said that Ukraine’s counteroffensive could begin as soon as May.

The U.S. Defense Department announced a new military package totaling $325 million on April 19.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
