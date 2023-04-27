US commander confident ahead of Ukrainian spring counteroffensive

This audio is created with AI assistance

A senior U.S. military commander said he is “very confident” in the success of Ukraine’s much-anticipated spring counteroffensive, according to a report from Voice of America.

The commander of U.S. military forces in Europe is confident that Ukraine’s forces have plenty of weapons systems and supplies necessary to support their advances, and that they will not be held back by their current stockpiles.

As of today, Ukraine has received almost all of the military supplies, including combat vehicles, promised to them by NATO, which is intended to support the counteroffensive.

On April 24, some U.S. officials said that Ukraine’s counteroffensive could begin as soon as May.

The U.S. Defense Department announced a new military package totaling $325 million on April 19.