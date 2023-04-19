US announces new military aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Department of Defense announced an additional security assistance package for Ukraine worth $325 million on April 19.

The package includes more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm and 105mm artillery shells, anti-armor weapon systems, anti-tank mines, and more than nine million rounds of small arms ammunition.

Washington will also provide Ukraine with demolition munitions, logistics support vehicles, maintenance equipment, and spare parts, according to a Pentagon press release.

The previous U.S. military assistance package for Ukraine worth $2.6 billion was approved on April 4.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the United States has committed more than $35.4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.