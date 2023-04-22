General Staff: Russia has lost 185,730 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 22 that Russia has lost 185,730 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 680 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,672 tanks, 7,130 armored fighting vehicles, 5,718 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,832 artillery systems, 539 multiple launch rocket systems, 289 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 293 helicopters, 2,398 drones, and 18 boats.



