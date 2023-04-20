Air Force: Ukraine downs 10 Shahed drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces destroyed ten out of 11 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones on April 19, according to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition to the drones, Russian troops launched guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian territory.

The Air Force did not report any casualties or damages.

Ukrainian forces used anti-aircraft missiles to destroy the Shahed drones before they reached Ukrainian territory.

Ten out of 12 Shahed drones were shot down by the Ukrainian Air Force over Odesa Oblast earlier in the evening on April 19.