UNICEF grant to provide $18 million in education funding.

Ukraine will receive $18 million from Education Cannot Wait, a UNICEF-backed fund, to provide educational support to children affected by the war, Ukraine's Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi announced in a signing ceremony at the United Nations in New York on March 12.

The grant, administered by the United Nations Children's Fund's (UNICEF), will indirectly support 150,000 children while providing funding to train teachers, expand digital learning initiatives, and provide alternative education opportunities.

According to Ukraine's Education Ministry, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 over 3,500 education institutions have been damaged, including more than 340 destroyed.

Restoration work is ongoing across the country with an added focus of installing modular shelters to protect against Russian air raids.

The grant funding will be delivered by the Kyiv School of Economics Institute and Finn Church Aid, in collaboration with Ukraine's Ministry of Education and national organizations.

Germany and Japan were leading contributors to the pooled funding, providing a combined $13.9 million in aid funding.

The UNICEF fund has provided $24.5 million to support educations investments in Ukraine.