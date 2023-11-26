Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
UNICEF earmarks $450 million for front-line regions

by Lance Luo November 26, 2023 6:30 AM 1 min read
Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk met with UNICEF chief Ted Chaiban in Kyiv. (Cabinet of Ministers)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) plans to allocate $450 million to support front-line communities, officials announced on Nov. 25.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk met with UNICEF chief Ted Chaiban in Kyiv to discuss support programs for families near the front lines.

Projects include setting up bomb shelters, restoring water supply, and supporting sustainability centers.

In Kharkiv oblast, UNICEF is helping to implement projects to create six such community centers in Chuguyiv, Balakliya, Pisochyn, Kegichiv, Krasnograd, and Valkiv.

Author: Lance Luo
