UNICEF earmarks $450 million for front-line regions

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) plans to allocate $450 million to support front-line communities, officials announced on Nov. 25.



Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk met with UNICEF chief Ted Chaiban in Kyiv to discuss support programs for families near the front lines.



Projects include setting up bomb shelters, restoring water supply, and supporting sustainability centers.



In Kharkiv oblast, UNICEF is helping to implement projects to create six such community centers in Chuguyiv, Balakliya, Pisochyn, Kegichiv, Krasnograd, and Valkiv.