Unexploded device kills emergency service member on demining task in Izium

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 4, 2023 9:06 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Serhiy Hotsuliak, a 42-year-old head of a pyrotechnic unit of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, was killed in Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, on Jan. 4 due to the detonation of an unexploded device, the agency reported.

"Unfortunately, this war takes away from our ranks the best and most loyal," the announcement reads. "Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. The memory of him will forever remain in our hearts."

Izium and most of Kharkiv Oblast were liberated in September, after about six months of Russian occupation.

According to Serhii Kruk, who heads the State Emergency Service, about 30% of Ukrainian territory was mined due to Russia’s full-scale invasion, equal to twice the area of Austria, as of Nov. 18.

Cases of doors, household items, and even dead bodies rigged with booby traps have been recorded in liberated territories across Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia’s “mine terror” would have to be resisted for many years.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
