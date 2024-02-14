Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Culture, UNESCO
Edit post

UNESCO: Ukraine needs $9 billion to revive tourism, cultural sectors

by Martin Fornusek February 14, 2024 5:39 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: The aftermath of Russian missile attacks on the historic Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa. (Oleksandr Gimanov / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will require $9 billion over the period of 10 years for the recovery of its cultural and tourism sectors, the UN cultural agency said on Feb. 13, Reuters reported.

According to UNESCO, the besieged country has lost over $19 billion in tourism revenue as a result of Russia's full-scale war.

Moscow's invasion took a heavy toll on Ukraine's cultural heritage. UNESCO said it had verified 341 cultural sites damaged in the war, while Ukraine's Culture Ministry said that over 800 heritage sites had been destroyed or damaged in the first year and a half of the full-scale invasion.

"The damage continues to increase and the needs for the sector's recovery continue to grow," Krista Pikkat, the director of culture and emergencies at UNESCO, told reporters.

UNESCO estimated that the total cost of damage dealt to cultural property in Ukraine so far was $3.5 billion, a 40% increase compared to last year.

"International solidarity will be essential to meeting these needs," the UN agency said.

Anna Husarska: Expel Russia from UNESCO
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been particularly angry lately, and the Ukrainian port city of Odesa has been suffering the consequences. In the Kremlin’s neo-imperial view, Odesa has long been a symbol of the Russian character of Ukraine’s south, because its initial development was…
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Husarska
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:45 AM

ISW: Russia using Soviet deep combat theory.

Russian forces are working to restore maneuver to the battlefield through Soviet deep battle theory but are struggling with implementing the strategy due to current Ukrainian capabilities, the Institute for the Study of War reported in its daily assessment on Feb. 13.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.