Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UNESCO mission visits Chernihiv to assess damage from Russian attacks

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 31, 2023 8:32 PM 1 min read
Damage from a missile attack hitting the Chernihiv Regional Academic Ukrainian Music and Drama Theater on August 19, 2023. (Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Representatives from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) are in Chernihiv on an official mission, Ukraine's Culture Ministry announced on Oct 30.

UNESCO is visiting Chernihiv to assess the damage to the city's cultural heritage from Russian attacks.

The team plans to collect data on damaged sites so that a restoration plan can be prepared, according to the Culture Ministry.

The damaged sites include the 12th-century Piatnytska Church, St. Anthony's Caves, and the Chernihiv Regional Academic Music and Drama Theater.

The drama theater was targeted in an attack on Aug. 19, killing at least seven people and injuring 156 others.

Russian forces used an Iskander cruise missile to strike the theater, according to Ukrainian media reports.

UNESCO undertook a similar mission in Odesa in August to assess the damage caused by repeated Russian attacks on the city in July.

Russian missile attacks on the night of July 22-23 caused significant damage to the historic city center, which was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in January 2023.

In a statement released on July 23, UNESCO condemned the attacks and highlighted that the intentional destruction of cultural sites may amount to a war crime.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.