Official: number of victims rises to 156 following end of rescue operation in Chernihiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

An additional eight injured civilians were found in Chernihiv on after the rescue operation ended on Aug. 19. This was reported by the deputy head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, Oleksiy Kuleba on Aug. 20.

In total, seven people, including a six-year-old girl, were killed when a missile hit the city’s central square, polytechnic institute, and theater.

Following the attack, there were unconfirmed reports in Ukrainian media that the missile was targeting a site where Ukrainian drone producers were planning on holding an exhibition.



The Kyiv Independent confirmed that an exhibition of drone producers was planned for Aug. 19 in Chernihiv, but the location was kept secret. The registered visitors were set to receive the address just hours before the event.

According to Kuleba, the Russian missile attack, which occurred on one of the biggest Eastern Orthodox holidays, damaged 66 residential buildings, 10 administrative buildings and 67 cars.

Currently, 41 people were hospitalized. Kuleba added that commissions are working to arrange compensation payments to victims of the attack.

