Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Official: number of victims rises to 156 following end of rescue operation in Chernihiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 21, 2023 1:15 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian missile attack on Chernihiv on Aug. 19, 2023. (Photo: Interior Ministry/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

An additional eight injured civilians were found in Chernihiv on after the rescue operation ended on Aug. 19. This was reported by the deputy head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, Oleksiy Kuleba on Aug. 20.

In total, seven people, including a six-year-old girl, were killed when a missile hit the city’s central square, polytechnic institute, and theater.

Following the attack, there were unconfirmed reports in Ukrainian media that the missile was targeting a site where Ukrainian drone producers were planning on holding an exhibition.

The Kyiv Independent confirmed that an exhibition of drone producers was planned for Aug. 19 in Chernihiv, but the location was kept secret. The registered visitors were set to receive the address just hours before the event.

According to Kuleba, the Russian missile attack, which occurred on one of the biggest Eastern Orthodox holidays,  damaged 66 residential buildings, 10 administrative buildings and 67 cars.

Currently, 41 people were hospitalized. Kuleba added that commissions are working to arrange compensation payments to victims of the attack.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.