President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he visited two cities near the frontline of battles against the Russian army after meeting troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. "I went with the head of [!my!] office to the east. We were in Lysychansk and Soledar," Zelensky said in his nightly address. "I am proud of everybody I met, everyone I shook hands with, everyone with whom I connected with and had expressed my support." The city of Soledar is in Donetsk Oblast and Lysychansk is in the Luhansk region.