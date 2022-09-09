Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, September 9, 2022

externalZelensky: Ukrainian troops liberate more than 30 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 9, 2022 10:48 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address that the Ukrainian military gradually keeps restoring control over settlements previously occupied by the Russian army in the region. “We are returning the Ukrainian flag and protection to our people everywhere," Zelensky said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok