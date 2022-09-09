Zelensky: Ukrainian troops liberate more than 30 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.
September 9, 2022 10:48 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address that the Ukrainian military gradually keeps restoring control over settlements previously occupied by the Russian army in the region. “We are returning the Ukrainian flag and protection to our people everywhere," Zelensky said.
