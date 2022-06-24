Zelensky: Ukraine will limit energy exports to prepare for winter, aims to keep prices low.
In his nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine will keep prices of utilities roughly the same as before the war to alleviate the financial strain for citizens. He said Ukraine will not sell its gas and coal abroad, instead saving it for domestic use. "Whatever the occupiers plan for themselves, we must prepare for next winter - in our country, on our land, for all our citizens," Zelensky said.