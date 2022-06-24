Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 8, 2022 1:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In his nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine will keep prices of utilities roughly the same as before the war to alleviate the financial strain for citizens. He said Ukraine will not sell its gas and coal abroad, instead saving it for domestic use. "Whatever the occupiers plan for themselves, we must prepare for next winter - in our country, on our land, for all our citizens," Zelensky said.

