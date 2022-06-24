Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky: 'The territory where Russia should protect the rights of Russian speakers is Russia itself.'

April 23, 2022 3:29 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A country where there is "no freedom of speech, no freedom of choice, no right to dissent, where poverty thrives and human life is worthless," Zelensky said of Russia. President Zelensky made the comment during an address in reference to a recent statement by a Russian general who said full control over southern Ukraine would give it access to Transnistria, a breakaway Russian-occupied part of Moldova. He warned that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine was only the beginning and that Moscow is eying invading other countries.

