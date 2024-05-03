Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 3, injure 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against the towns of Kurakhove and Chasiv Yar and the village of Netailove in Donetsk Oblast on May 3 killed three people and injured five, the regional prosecutor's office said.

In the morning, Russia attacked Kurakhove, a town over 30 kilometers west of occupied Donetsk, with a Uragan rocket launcher. Two people were killed, and a 33-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man were injured, the prosecutors said.

In the embattled town of Chasiv Yar, west of Bakhmut, a Russian first-person-view (FPV) drone killed a 55-year-old resident on the street and injured two people aged 46 and 53, according to the statement.

An artillery strike against Netailove, which lies around 20 kilometers northwest of Donetsk, reportedly injured a 71-year-old man.

Partially occupied Donetsk Oblast suffers intense Russian attacks on a daily basis, often more than 2,000 strikes per day.