News Feed, Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast, Chasiv Yar, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties
Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 3, injure 5

by Martin Fornusek May 3, 2024 3:52 PM 1 min read
Cars drive past sigh ‘Donetsk Oblast’ on the border between Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk Oblast on March 16, 2024 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Arsen Dzodzaiev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against the towns of Kurakhove and Chasiv Yar and the village of Netailove in Donetsk Oblast on May 3 killed three people and injured five, the regional prosecutor's office said.

In the morning, Russia attacked Kurakhove, a town over 30 kilometers west of occupied Donetsk, with a Uragan rocket launcher. Two people were killed, and a 33-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man were injured, the prosecutors said.

In the embattled town of Chasiv Yar, west of Bakhmut, a Russian first-person-view (FPV) drone killed a 55-year-old resident on the street and injured two people aged 46 and 53, according to the statement.

An artillery strike against Netailove, which lies around 20 kilometers northwest of Donetsk, reportedly injured a 71-year-old man.

Partially occupied Donetsk Oblast suffers intense Russian attacks on a daily basis, often more than 2,000 strikes per day.

Governor: Russia’s war destroys over 100,000 residential buildings in Donetsk Oblast
Along with housing, Russia’s war destroyed the region’s heavy industry.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Martin Fornusek
Zelensky meets UK foreign secretary in Kyiv.

"The provision of this package, along with the crucial decision of the United States to provide assistance, is of great importance to us at this key moment," President Volodymyr Zelensky said when thanking Cameron for the U.K.'s new pledge of support.
