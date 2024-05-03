German company to deliver 6 more TRML-4D radars to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Hensoldt, a German defense manufacturer, will provide Ukraine with six more TRML-4D radars by the end of 2024, the company said on May 3.

Kyiv received the first TRML-4D radars in 2022, with the most recent system included in the last tranche of German military aid to Ukraine, announced on April 30.

The new radars are part of an order package worth over 100 million euros ($107 million), according to the statement.

"Our radars are urgently needed by Ukrainian air defense, and we are proud to be able to deliver all the systems this year," CEO of Hensoldt Oliver Dörre said.

"The feedback from our customers confirms how important the rapid availability of the radars is for the protection of their citizens."

TRML-4D radars are able to detect and track 1,500 targets within a radius of up to 250 kilometers. They can also differentiate various types of air targets, focusing on high-speed and low-flying cruise missiles, as well as aircraft and helicopters.

Ukraine has asked for more air defense capabilities in the wake of an increase in Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure since March.

Berlin announced in mid-April its plans to deliver another Patriot system to Ukraine. The new pledge will bring the total number of Patriots supplied to Ukraine by Germany to three.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine needs 25 Patriots to protect the country from Russian attacks.