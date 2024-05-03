Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Germany, Western aid, Ukraine, War, Air defense
Edit post

German company to deliver 6 more TRML-4D radars to Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova May 3, 2024 9:00 PM 2 min read
TRML-4D radar made by German company. (Hensoldt)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Hensoldt, a German defense manufacturer, will provide Ukraine with six more TRML-4D radars by the end of 2024, the company said on May 3.

Kyiv received the first TRML-4D radars in 2022,  with the most recent system included in the last tranche of German military aid to Ukraine, announced on April 30.

The new radars are part of an order package worth over 100 million euros ($107 million), according to the statement.

"Our radars are urgently needed by Ukrainian air defense, and we are proud to be able to deliver all the systems this year," CEO of Hensoldt Oliver Dörre said.

"The feedback from our customers confirms how important the rapid availability of the radars is for the protection of their citizens."

TRML-4D radars are able to detect and track 1,500 targets within a radius of up to 250 kilometers. They can also differentiate various types of air targets, focusing on high-speed and low-flying cruise missiles, as well as aircraft and helicopters.

Ukraine has asked for more air defense capabilities in the wake of an increase in Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure since March.

Berlin announced in mid-April its plans to deliver another Patriot system to Ukraine. The new pledge will bring the total number of Patriots supplied to Ukraine by Germany to three.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine needs 25 Patriots to protect the country from Russian attacks.

Skynex: The German drone destroyer reinforcing Ukraine’s air defense
Ukraine has just received the second Skynex air defense system from Germany as part of the latest package of military aid, the German government announced on April 29. It’s the latest addition to Ukraine’s struggling air defenses, running low on ammunition due to delays in U.S. aid but bolstered
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.