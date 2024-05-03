Foreign Ministry: Ukrainian citizen stabbed to death in Budapest

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian citizen died as a result of a knife attack in Hungary's capital, and the suspected attacker has been detained, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry confirmed for Ukrinform on May 3.

The Budapest police reported a day earlier that on May 1 at around 1 a.m. local time, a 44-year-old Kazakh citizen stabbed a 48-year-old Ukrainian several times after an argument.

"The stabbed man suffered such serious injuries that he died on the spot," the police statement read.

The incident took place in a dormitory for employees of a transport company, the Foreign Ministry said. The investigation is ongoing.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it is establishing contact with the relatives of the deceased and is in constant contact with Hungarian authorities.

This comes as yet another case of a violent death of a Ukrainian citizen abroad. Two Ukrainian soldiers were stabbed to death in late April while rehabilitating in the German town of Murnau am Staffelsee. The suspect is a Russian national.

German police reported in February about the street knife attack on two Ukrainian basketball players in Germany. Seventeen-year-old Volodymyr Yermakov and 18-year-old Artem Kozachenko died in hospital due to injuries. The suspects were reportedly detained.