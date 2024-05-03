Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Hungary, Crime, Murder
Foreign Ministry: Ukrainian citizen stabbed to death in Budapest

by Martin Fornusek May 3, 2024 3:03 PM 1 min read
Aerial view of Budapest urban skyline with illuminated Hungarian Parliament building in the morning before sunrise. (Sergey Alimov/Getty Images)
A Ukrainian citizen died as a result of a knife attack in Hungary's capital, and the suspected attacker has been detained, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry confirmed for Ukrinform on May 3.

The Budapest police reported a day earlier that on May 1 at around 1 a.m. local time, a 44-year-old Kazakh citizen stabbed a 48-year-old Ukrainian several times after an argument.

"The stabbed man suffered such serious injuries that he died on the spot," the police statement read.

The incident took place in a dormitory for employees of a transport company, the Foreign Ministry said. The investigation is ongoing.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it is establishing contact with the relatives of the deceased and is in constant contact with Hungarian authorities.

This comes as yet another case of a violent death of a Ukrainian citizen abroad. Two Ukrainian soldiers were stabbed to death in late April while rehabilitating in the German town of Murnau am Staffelsee. The suspect is a Russian national.

German police reported in February about the street knife attack on two Ukrainian basketball players in Germany. Seventeen-year-old Volodymyr Yermakov and 18-year-old Artem Kozachenko died in hospital due to injuries. The suspects were reportedly detained.

Russian stabbed to death two Ukrainian soldiers in Germany
The men born in 1987 and 2001 were in a medical rehabilitation in Germany.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

Ukraine news
9:14 AM

Zelensky meets UK foreign secretary in Kyiv.

"The provision of this package, along with the crucial decision of the United States to provide assistance, is of great importance to us at this key moment," President Volodymyr Zelensky said when thanking Cameron for the U.K.'s new pledge of support.
1:14 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked nine border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on May 2, firing 40 times and causing at least 215 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

