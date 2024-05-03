Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Kharkiv, Russian attacks, Kharkiv Oblast
Updated: Russian attack on Kharkiv kills woman

by Martin Fornusek May 3, 2024 2:32 PM 1 min read
A view of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 25, 2024, amid a city-wide blackout after a Russian on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on March 22, 2024. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.



Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched an attack against central Kharkiv on May 3, hitting residential areas of the Kholodnohirskyi district, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

At least one person was killed in the attack. Terekhov said that the victim was an elderly woman.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov also said that a 78-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction. One more person was reported as injured.

Several buildings were destroyed and people are trapped under the rubble, the mayor said. A tram with passengers was also reportedly damaged.

A Kyiv Independent reporter in the city reported a powerful explosion in central Kharkiv at around 2 p.m. local time. At least one house caught fire following the attack, according to the reporter.

Russia likely attacked the city with aerial bombs, the reporter said.

The full consequences of the attack are being determined.

Russia has recently intensified its attacks against Ukraine's second-largest city, dealing multiple casualties and severe damage to Kharkiv's energy infrastructure.

Author: Martin Fornusek


9:14 AM

Zelensky meets UK foreign secretary in Kyiv.

"The provision of this package, along with the crucial decision of the United States to provide assistance, is of great importance to us at this key moment," President Volodymyr Zelensky said when thanking Cameron for the U.K.'s new pledge of support.
1:14 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked nine border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on May 2, firing 40 times and causing at least 215 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
