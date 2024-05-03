Updated: Russian attack on Kharkiv kills woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched an attack against central Kharkiv on May 3, hitting residential areas of the Kholodnohirskyi district, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

At least one person was killed in the attack. Terekhov said that the victim was an elderly woman.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov also said that a 78-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction. One more person was reported as injured.

Several buildings were destroyed and people are trapped under the rubble, the mayor said. A tram with passengers was also reportedly damaged.

A Kyiv Independent reporter in the city reported a powerful explosion in central Kharkiv at around 2 p.m. local time. At least one house caught fire following the attack, according to the reporter.

Russia likely attacked the city with aerial bombs, the reporter said.

The full consequences of the attack are being determined.

Russia has recently intensified its attacks against Ukraine's second-largest city, dealing multiple casualties and severe damage to Kharkiv's energy infrastructure.