Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kirovohrad Oblast, Missile attack, Russia, War
Edit post

Governor: Russian missile attack on Kirovohrad Oblast injures man

by Kateryna Denisova May 3, 2024 7:09 PM 1 min read
Kirovohrad Oblast Governor Andrii Raikovych. (Andrii Raikovych/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops attacked Kropyvnytskyi district in Kirovohrad Oblast on May 3, injuring a man, Governor Andrii Raikovych said.

Infrastructure facilities and houses reportedly came under Russian missile strike. A man born in 1952 was hospitalized with severe injury, Raikovych said.

Emergency services are working at the attack sites. No further details were disclosed.

Kropyvnytskyi, with a population of around 220,000, is the administrative center of Kirovohrad Oblast in central Ukraine.

Updated: Russian attack on Kharkiv kills woman, injures man
The attack destroyed several buildings, trapping people under the rubble, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. A tram, which had been carrying passengers at the time of the attack, was also damaged.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.