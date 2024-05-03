Governor: Russian missile attack on Kirovohrad Oblast injures man

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked Kropyvnytskyi district in Kirovohrad Oblast on May 3, injuring a man, Governor Andrii Raikovych said.

Infrastructure facilities and houses reportedly came under Russian missile strike. A man born in 1952 was hospitalized with severe injury, Raikovych said.

Emergency services are working at the attack sites. No further details were disclosed.

Kropyvnytskyi, with a population of around 220,000, is the administrative center of Kirovohrad Oblast in central Ukraine.