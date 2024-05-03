Cameron visits Lviv as part of Ukraine trip

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrived in the western city of Lviv on May 3 as part of his official visit to Ukraine.

The head of British diplomacy first arrived in Kyiv and held meetings with top Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

During his visit to Lviv, Cameron met the regional governor, Maksym Kozytskyi. The minister told the governor that London decided to add Lviv Oblast to the "yellow zone," indicating a lower danger level than in the red zone covering much of the country.

This change will allow U.K. citizens who have businesses in Lviv Oblast and potential investors to get travel insurance in Lviv Oblast.

Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Volyn oblasts are also being reclassified as yellow zones, in addition to previously classified Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivsti, and Ternopil oblasts.

The aforementioned regions are among those less often targeted by Russian strikes and further away from the front lines.