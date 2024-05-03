Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Lviv Oblast, Lviv, David Cameron, Business, United Kingdom
Edit post

Cameron visits Lviv as part of Ukraine trip

by Martin Fornusek May 3, 2024 1:59 PM 1 min read
Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi (front left) and U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron (front right) in Lviv on May 3, 2024. (Governor Maksym Kozytskyi/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrived in the western city of Lviv on May 3 as part of his official visit to Ukraine.

The head of British diplomacy first arrived in Kyiv and held meetings with top Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

During his visit to Lviv, Cameron met the regional governor, Maksym Kozytskyi. The minister told the governor that London decided to add Lviv Oblast to the "yellow zone," indicating a lower danger level than in the red zone covering much of the country.

This change will allow U.K. citizens who have businesses in Lviv Oblast and potential investors to get travel insurance in Lviv Oblast.

Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Volyn oblasts are also being reclassified as yellow zones, in addition to previously classified Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivsti, and Ternopil oblasts.

The aforementioned regions are among those less often targeted by Russian strikes and further away from the front lines.

Ukraine may use British weapons to strike targets inside Russia, Cameron says
U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron pledged 3 billion pounds ($3.74 billion) in annual military assistance to Ukraine, adding that it would continue “as long as it takes.” He assured that London had no qualms about the possibility of the provided weaponry being utilized within Russian territory.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:14 AM

Zelensky meets UK foreign secretary in Kyiv.

"The provision of this package, along with the crucial decision of the United States to provide assistance, is of great importance to us at this key moment," President Volodymyr Zelensky said when thanking Cameron for the U.K.'s new pledge of support.
1:14 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked nine border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on May 2, firing 40 times and causing at least 215 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.