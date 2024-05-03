Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kharkiv, Russian attacks, Drone attacks
Edit post

Update: Russia launches drone attack on Kharkiv, injuring at least 4

by Dmytro Basmat May 4, 2024 1:49 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: A view of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 25, 2024, amid a city-wide blackout after a Russian on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on March 22, 2024. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched drone attacks on Kharkiv in the early hours of May 4, damaging civilian infrastructure, and injuring at least four people including a child, Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram.

According to Syniehubov, Russian forces launched two drone strikes hitting infrastructure in the Osnoviansky district of the city. Two women aged 52 and 89, as well as a 13-year-old girl have been injured as a result of the attack. Another women is being treated for shock.

The 52-year-old woman and 13-year old were hospitalized, Syniehubov said.

A large-scale fire broke out as a result of falling debris of a downed Shahed-type drone. One of the targets was a two-story office building.

At least two explosions were heard in the city of Kharkiv around 1 a.m. local time, Suspilne reported.

On May 3, Russian forces attacked central Kharkiv with glide bombs, hitting residential buildings, and killing an 82-year-old woman. A 66-year-old man was also injured in the attack and a 78-year-old man suffered from shock.

A tram, which had been carrying passengers at the time of the attack, was also damaged.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, using missiles, glide bombs, and drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.

Updated: Russian attack on Kharkiv kills woman, injures man
The attack destroyed several buildings, trapping people under the rubble, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. A tram, which had been carrying passengers at the time of the attack, was also damaged.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek


Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.