Update: Russia launches drone attack on Kharkiv, injuring at least 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched drone attacks on Kharkiv in the early hours of May 4, damaging civilian infrastructure, and injuring at least four people including a child, Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram.

According to Syniehubov, Russian forces launched two drone strikes hitting infrastructure in the Osnoviansky district of the city. Two women aged 52 and 89, as well as a 13-year-old girl have been injured as a result of the attack. Another women is being treated for shock.

The 52-year-old woman and 13-year old were hospitalized, Syniehubov said.

A large-scale fire broke out as a result of falling debris of a downed Shahed-type drone. One of the targets was a two-story office building.

At least two explosions were heard in the city of Kharkiv around 1 a.m. local time, Suspilne reported.

On May 3, Russian forces attacked central Kharkiv with glide bombs, hitting residential buildings, and killing an 82-year-old woman. A 66-year-old man was also injured in the attack and a 78-year-old man suffered from shock.

A tram, which had been carrying passengers at the time of the attack, was also damaged.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, using missiles, glide bombs, and drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.



