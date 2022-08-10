Zelensky: Russian occupiers already know it's time to leave Kherson
August 11, 2022 12:03 am
Addressing residents in Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine's south, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that "no matter what the occupiers promise, their only option at best is to escape, that is if they can in time." Ukraine has begun to make moves to launch a counteroffensive to take back the southern city of Kherson, occupied by Russia in the early days of the full-scale invasion.