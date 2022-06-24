Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
March 31, 2022 2:28 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Zelensky signed a decree recalling the Ukrainian ambassadors for failing to "defend the state's interests."

The Kyiv Independent news desk
