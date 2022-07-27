Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky: Freezing the war won’t make Russia give up claims on former Soviet republics.

July 23, 2022 12:43 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Wall Street Journal that the pause would only give Russia a break for rest.  “It is a cachalot that has swallowed two regions and now says: Freeze the conflict," he said. But in two or three years, it will seize two more regions and will demand to freeze the conflict again, Zelensky added. 

