Zelensky: Freezing the war won’t make Russia give up claims on former Soviet republics.
July 23, 2022 12:43 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Wall Street Journal that the pause would only give Russia a break for rest. “It is a cachalot that has swallowed two regions and now says: Freeze the conflict," he said. But in two or three years, it will seize two more regions and will demand to freeze the conflict again, Zelensky added.