externalZelensky: Destruction of Mariupol defenders will put an end to negotiations with Russia.

April 16, 2022 5:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 16 that Russia wanted them to surrender and that Ukraine didn't trust Russia in the light of the Ilovaisk battle in 2014 when Russia's proxies massacred disarmed Ukrainian soldiers. Mariupol defenders are fighting at one against six, according to Zelensky, and they need heavy weapons as soon as possible, he said. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
