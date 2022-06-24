Zelensky calls on Qatar, other energy-rich nations to boost production amid sanctions on Russia's energy sector.
March 26, 2022 2:53 pm
In a virtual address to Qatar’s Doha Forum, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Europe's refusal to purchase Russian oil and gas is only a matter of time and that "reliable and reputable suppliers of energy resources" like Qatar can contribute to stabilizing the situation in Europe. "So that Russia understands that no state should use energy as a weapon to blackmail the world."