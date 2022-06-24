Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky calls on Qatar, other energy-rich nations to boost production amid sanctions on Russia's energy sector.

March 26, 2022 2:53 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In a virtual address to Qatar’s Doha Forum, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Europe's refusal to purchase Russian oil and gas is only a matter of time and that "reliable and reputable suppliers of energy resources" like Qatar can contribute to stabilizing the situation in Europe. "So that Russia understands that no state should use energy as a weapon to blackmail the world."

