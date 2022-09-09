President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Kyiv with Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Turkish arms maker Baykar, and discussed further cooperation with the company, which has supplied Bayraktar combat drones to Ukraine. They also discussed plans to build a Baykar plant in Ukraine. Zelensky thanked Bayraktar, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the Turkish people “for their support in this war against Russian aggression.”