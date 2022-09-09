Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, September 9, 2022

externalZelensky awards CEO of Turkey's Baykar with Order of Merit.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 10, 2022 12:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Kyiv with Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Turkish arms maker Baykar, and discussed further cooperation with the company, which has supplied Bayraktar combat drones to Ukraine. They also discussed plans to build a Baykar plant in Ukraine. Zelensky thanked Bayraktar, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the Turkish people “for their support in this war against Russian aggression.”

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok