Zelensky appoints new Ukrainian ambassador to Germany.
September 23, 2022 7:10 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Oleksiy Makeyev, 46, as the ambassador to Germany, according to a presidential decree published on Sept. 23. Makeyev's predecessor, Andriy Melnyk, was fired after regularly triggering scandals by making controversial statements on Ukrainian nationalism and other topics.
