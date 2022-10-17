Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalZelensky appoints new Ukrainian ambassador to Germany.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 23, 2022 7:10 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Oleksiy Makeyev, 46, as the ambassador to Germany, according to a presidential decree published on Sept. 23. Makeyev's predecessor, Andriy Melnyk, was fired after regularly triggering scandals by making controversial statements on Ukrainian nationalism and other topics. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok