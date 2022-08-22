Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 22, 2022
Valery Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, said on Aug. 22 that those sent to the front lines of Russia's war against Ukraine "may be among the 9,000 heroes who have died." Despite Zaluzhnyi's statement, the Ukrainian government has not disclosed the official number of Ukrainian losses since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. 

