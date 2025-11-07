Hello, this is Kollen Post reporting from Kyiv on day 1,353 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story so far:

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SSO) said on Nov. 7 that its long-range drones struck an oil depot and logistic facilities in the Russian-occupied peninsula of Crimea.

The oil depot near the village of Hvardiiske, just 20 kilometers north of Simferopol, was struck, and a full RVS-400 tank — designed for storing oil, petroleum products, and other liquids — was destroyed, the Special Operations Forces claimed.

"Special Operations Forces continue to act asymmetrically in countering the enemy's military capabilities," Special Operations Forces said in a Telegram post, attaching drone footage of the attacks.

Russian occupational administration in Crimea has not reacted to Ukraine’s claims about the damage inflicted. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the SSO's claims.

The SSO claimed that its drones also hit a few oil depots and fuel storage facilities in Simferopol and its surrounding area, as well as two trains with tank wagons loaded with petroleum products at a loading-unloading site.

Sweden is funding Ukrainian deep-strike drones as they rattle Russia's oil refineries

Last updated 11:55 a.m. Kyiv time.

Denys Shmyhal, who recently changed roles within President Volodymyr Zelensky's cabinet from prime minister to defense minister, announced Sweden's involvement in funding 400 long-range drones in a Facebook post on November 6.

The funding mechanism is the "Danish model," which typically means that a European nation pays directly for the Ukrainian defense ministry's contracts with a Ukrainian weapons producer.

Shmyhal further said that Sweden had committed $8 billion to Ukraine in 2026 and 2027, on top of $9 billion already handed over. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's favorite deep-strike drone is the FP-1, which typically costs between $55,000 and $60,000 per unit. Sweden's financing would consequently add up to some $23 million.

Russian attacks kill at least 3 civilians in past 24 hours

A glide bomb attack on Orekhova in Zaporizhzhia Oblast killed a man in his home, injuring his wife as well as two neighbors, regional governor Ihor Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

17 other towns in Zaporizhzhia Oblast fell under Russian fire, with extensive reports of damage to residential homes but no injuries reported officially. Emergency services, however, announced late in the evening that a strike on a residential home had claimed the life of its resident.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian fire killed a 53-year-old man at around 9:30 AM, according to oblast head Oleksandr Prokudin. Other attacks throughout the oblast injured 10, including one child.

Heavy drone attacks in the city of Dnipro struck several residential buildings, injuring six, including three who are in critical care in the hospital, local authorities reported.

Kharkiv Oblast saw wide-ranging Russian attacks on civilian buildings, injuring four residents throughout.

UkrEnergo, Ukraine's electricity utility, announced widespread power cuts in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk Oblasts.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,147,740 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,148,910 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 6.

The number includes 1,170 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 23,543 (+2) armored fighting vehicles, 66,723 (+65) vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,301 (+13) artillery systems, 78,678 (+248) drones, and 3,993 (+2) units of special equipment.