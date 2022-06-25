Washington Post: US official says Russia likely to seize all of Luhansk Oblast in coming weeks.
June 12, 2022 4:43 am
The Ukrainian cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, which became the epicenter of the battle for Donbas, could fall to Russian forces within a week, the U.S. official quoted by the Washington Post said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. This could create a de facto new front line that could last for some time.