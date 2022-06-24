Vereshchuk: No humanitarian corridors 3 day in a row.
April 19, 2022 10:29 am
Russian troops didn’t agree to provide evacuation routes for civilians, according to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.
Russian troops didn’t agree to provide evacuation routes for civilians, according to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.
