externalUS sets up international task force to persecute Russian oligarchs, officials.

March 16, 2022 10:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and Attorney General Merrick Garland met with representatives of Italy, Japan, the U.K., and the European Commission to officially launch the Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs (REPO) multilateral task force. Member states will cooperate to freeze Russian assets and enact financial sanctions against Russia.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
