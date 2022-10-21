US, Russian defense ministers speak about war against Ukraine.
October 21, 2022 5:56 pm
According to a statement by the Pentagon, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stressed the importance of “maintaining lines of communication amid the ongoing war against Ukraine" during his call with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
