externalUS, Russian defense ministers speak about war against Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

October 21, 2022 5:56 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to a statement by the Pentagon, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stressed the importance of “maintaining lines of communication amid the ongoing war against Ukraine" during his call with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
