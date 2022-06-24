US expert says Russia already lost half of the BTGs that entered Ukraine.
April 19, 2022 7:54 am
In an interview with Ukrainian TSN news program on April 18, Senior Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center Kevin Ryan said that, of the 120 to 130 Russian battalion tactical groups (BTGs) that entered Ukraine, only around 70 to 80 remain. Ryan said that Russia has suffered major military losses, which he maintains have not been replenished by volunteers and replacement units.